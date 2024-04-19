How Armenian Lobby Dare To Smear World's Most Prestigious Prize?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

Unfortunately, humankind lives in a world where money can openall doors, and all principles and values are trampled. With thehelp of bribes, one can get all titles. A recent subject discussedin the Armenian mass media exemplifies it very much.

Thus, the Armenian lobby tries to get the Nobel Peace Prize forRussian billionaire of Armenian origin Ruben Vardanyan whose handswere stained with the blood of not only innocent Azerbaijanis butalso Ukrainians. Even Armenians suffered from Ruben's greediness Vardanyan is a person who was born in a poor family in SovietArmenia and migrated to Russia in the 1980s. In the last days ofthe USSR, Ruben started to accumulate a fortune illegally and soonhe became an oligarch. Several prominent Western media outletsunearthed his illegal activities, especially money laundries to bribes, Ruben managed to escape from being arrested. Toevade Western sanctions, Ruben renounced Russian citizenship whenthe Ukraine-Russia crisis broke out. Soon he appeared inAzerbaijan's Garabagh, which at that time was yet under the controlof the separatist clique.

Actually, it was not new for Azerbaijan. Baku had been aware ofRuben's illegal activities in Garabagh for long. The Russianbillionaire of Armenian origin had illegaly exploited the naturalresources of then-invaded Azerbaijani territories for decades. Itwas clear that Ruben Vardanyan was sent to Garabagh to hinder thepeace process between Armenian and Azerbaijani communities, andfrankly speaking, he succeeded.

Soon, he was parachuted into the post of the state minister of aso-called separatist regime. He ardently spoke against Azerbaijan'sterritorial integrity and supported separatism. Besides, he tookhostage the Armenian residents of Garabagh to succeed in hisambition. In short, Azerbaijan put an end to his illegal activitieswith the anti-terror measures in 2023 and he was detained when hewas trying to sneak out of Garabagh.

Now, he is in Baku waiting for the court to answer all hisillegal activities in Garabagh.

Here poses a question: "How can a person whosupports separatism and terrorism, and money laundering, and due tohis activities hundreds of thousands of people suffer inAzerbaijan, Ukraine, and other countries, be a candidate of theNobel Peace Prize?” Is the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to separatistsand criminals? As is known, the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded topeople who finish the enmity between two nations. However, RubenVardanyan sponsored the separatism in Garabagh and Ukraine, letalone reconciling the two nations. Besides, how can a person who hindered the peacefullyreturn of Azerbaijani IDPs to their hometown be a candidate ofPeace Prize?

In addition, there are serious doubts about Ruben Vardanyan'sdark financial activities in many countries. In 2019, the OCCRP(Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) published aninvestigative report on Vardanya's illegal activities called TroikaLaundromat. This report exposed a complex network of allegedillegal activities involving Ruben Vardanyan. In March 2019,members of the European Parliament wrote a letter to the Presidentof the European Commission, stating the need to impose sanctionsagainst the former owner of Troika Dialog, Ruben Vardanyan, andother persons connected with the "offshore system" of TroikaDialog. The letter was signed by 22 European MPs representing GreatBritain, Sweden, Germany and other countries.

Ruben Vandanya, an international financial fraudster who built abusiness empire with dirty money, has the blood of innocent peoplein the world, he participated in the financing of terrorismwherever he wanted to make a profit by illegal means.

Vardanyan's life and activities are insulting to the ideals andvalues guided by the Nobel Peace Prize. It is a black stain to thename of Nobel Prize. I hope the bribe of Armenian lobby will notwork this time, and the most prestige prize in the world will bestainless. The ideals of Alfred Nobel, who made a good fortune outof Azerbaijani oil and has special place in Azerbaijani history,will live forever.