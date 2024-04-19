8Th Global Fashion And Design Week Announced For 2Nd To 4Th May At Noida Film City

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The fashion world's spotlight once again turns to India as the much-anticipated Global Fashion and Design Week returns for its 8th edition, scheduled to take place from May 2nd to May 4th at the illustrious Noida Film City, home to the renowned Marwah Studios. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the esteemed President of Global Fashion Week, announced the dates amidst great anticipation and excitement.



A culmination of creativity and couture, the Global Fashion and Design Week promises to be a spectacular extravaganza, showcasing the vibrant tapestry of global fashion trends and design ingenuity. With preparations in full swing, a dedicated team of over 500 individuals is tirelessly working to transform the vision into reality, infusing the event with international allure from 70 countries across the globe.



Ninety rounds of sheer creativity will unfold on the runway, unveiling a mesmerizing array of 550 meticulously crafted garments and 100 pieces of furniture, curated by 200 esteemed designers hailing from every corner of India. Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his enthusiasm for the forthcoming event, noting the exceptional quality of work being presented by Indian designers this year.



"I am thrilled and gratified by the meticulous arrangements and preparations underway for the 8th Global Fashion and Design Week," remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah. "This event, presented by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry in collaboration with AAFT School of Fashion & Design and AAFT School of Interior Designing, is a testament to the unparalleled creativity and innovation inherent in India's fashion & design landscape. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated team of 500 individuals who are instrumental in bringing this international showcase to fruition."



Global Fashion and Design Week has cemented its status as the premier fashion event within the chambers and educational institutions worldwide, embodying the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and artistic excellence.



