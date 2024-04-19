LS Polls: PM Modi Asks People To Vote In Record Numbers

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers as the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls started with polling being held in 102 constituencies.
He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.ADVERTISEMENT
“The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers,” he said in a post on X.
He added,“I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!”
Modi made the appeal in various Indian languages. Read Also Polling Underway For Udhampur Seat In First Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections First Phase of LS Elections: Udhampur Goes to Polls Today
