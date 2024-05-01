Kuwait Amir Sends Cable Of Appreciation To Egyptian Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of thanks to Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi after his state visit to Egypt.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to President Al-Sisi for the warm welcome and hospitality during the visit.

His Highness the Amir said that the visit reflected deep and distinguished ties between the two countries and peoples, and aimed to strengthen fruitful and constructive cooperation.

His Highness the Amir also voiced his deepest gratitude to President Al-Sisi for awarding him with the Order of the Nile. (end)

