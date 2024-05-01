President Of Ghana Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Accra: President of the Republic of Ghana HE Nana Akufo-Addo met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Ghana HE Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Homaid, on the occasion of the end of his term.

During the meeting, HE the President of the Republic of Ghana praised the role of HE the Ambassador in consolidating bilateral relations, wishing him success in his future duties, and for bilateral relations further development and prosperity.