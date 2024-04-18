Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heatwave Warning Rainfall In THESE States Till April 22. Check List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued heat wave warnings for Southern states and forecasts for rainfall in northern and northeast India IndiaIMD said that a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over east Iran & adjoining Afghanistan in middle and upper tropospheric levels A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from April 22 this influence,“Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during 19th-20th and 22nd and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttarakhand during 19th-24th April 2024.”Also Read: IMD proposes, will weather gods dispose? Here's a data check further predicted that isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi from 19th-22nd; West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh on 19th April.“Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad on 19th April 2024,” IMD said, the national capital along with Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh will brace for strong surface winds on Friday IndiaFairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till 22nd April 2024 will receive fairly widespread rain till April 21st, said IMD, sub-Himalayan West Bengal will receive 19th-21st April light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds IndiaIMD said,“From the 19th to the 22nd of April, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, are expected over Kerala and Mahe.”Isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana during the same period. Additionally, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal can expect isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on the April 19th and 20th, while Coastal Karnataka will experience this from the 19th to the 20th of April, it added Read: Weatherman sees a very wet monsoon this yearNorth Interior Karnataka is forecasted to receive rainfall from the 18th to the 21st, while South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep can expect it on the 19th and 20th of April, 2024 to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from 19th-22nd and Madhya Pradesh on 20th and 21st April 2024 heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka on Friday warningHeatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated/some pockets of Odisha from the 18th to the 21st of April, while Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal will experience them from the 18th to the 22nd Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and interior Tamil Nadu can expect heat wave conditions on the 19th of April, 2024. Severe heat wave conditions are likely in isolated/some pockets of Odisha on the 19th and in Gangetic West Bengal from the 19th to the 21st of April, 2024 Read: Heatwave alert in Mumbai: IMD issues warning for Maharashtra capital, Raigad and Thane for two daysHot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa on the 19th of April, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana from the 20th to the 22nd, 21st and 22nd of April, 2024 night conditions are expected over Rayalaseema on the 19th of April, 2024.

