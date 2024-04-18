NC Worst Sufferer Of Gun Culture: Omar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- While responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that the NC, PDP and the Congress brought gun culture to Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that his party has been the worst sufferer of gun culture in the Union Territory.
Omar Abdullah made the remarks while speaking with reporters during nomination filling of Mian Altaf, the NC candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that everyone is aware of where this gun culture came from and that the National Conference has been the worst sufferer of this gun culture.
“Over 3,000 senior workers, party cadres, office bearers, ex legislators and senior leaders have been the victims of this culture. The Home Minister should also count their sacrifices,” he said.
He also hoped that NC candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat Mian Altaf would emerge victorious with a huge margin with the support of other parties.“I'm also thankful to Congress leader GA Mir who came all the way from Delhi to be present during the nomination filling process today,” he said. Read Also Poll Campaign In J&K Heats Up: Omar Dares Azad To Contest Against Him Skipping Election: 'Not End of Dr Farooq's Career', Says Omar
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18042024000215011059ID1108113596
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.