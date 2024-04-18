NC Worst Sufferer Of Gun Culture: Omar

Omar Abdullah made the remarks while speaking with reporters during nomination filling of Mian Altaf, the NC candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

He said that everyone is aware of where this gun culture came from and that the National Conference has been the worst sufferer of this gun culture.

“Over 3,000 senior workers, party cadres, office bearers, ex legislators and senior leaders have been the victims of this culture. The Home Minister should also count their sacrifices,” he said.

He also hoped that NC candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat Mian Altaf would emerge victorious with a huge margin with the support of other parties.“I'm also thankful to Congress leader GA Mir who came all the way from Delhi to be present during the nomination filling process today,” he said.

