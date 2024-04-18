Polish President Receives Safadi In New York

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, April 19 (Petra)-- Polish President Andrzej Duda, yesterday, received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Poland to the United Nations in New York.The Polish President stressed the depth of Jordanian-Polish relations and his country's keenness to develop them.The meeting discussed regional developments, efforts to reduce escalation in the region, and reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.The Polish President sent his greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah II, and stressed his aspiration to work with Jordan more closely to strengthen Jordanian-Polish relations, and to visit Jordan as soon as possible.The Polish President affirmed his support and appreciation for Jordan's role in efforts to achieve security and stability in the region, and his country's support for the two-state solution.Safadi conveyed the greetings of His Majesty the King to the Polish President, and His Majesty's keenness to increase cooperation between the two friendly countries, which this year celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.Safadi gave the Polish president a briefing on Jordan's initiatives to lower the escalation, halt the attack on Gaza, and provide enough long-term aid to the enclave.