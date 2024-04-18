Russians Spread Fake News About Their Offensive In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy continues to "propagate fear" among the residents of the Sumy region: it is spreading information about the preparation of its offensive in the Sumy region to allegedly force the Armed Forces to withdraw reserves from Kupiansk.

This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, Ukrinform reported.

"This is a continuation of the enemy's "fear propaganda" campaign in the border regions of Ukraine. In this way, the Russians are trying to justify their terrorist attacks on the settlements of the Sumy region and sow panic among the residents in order to force as many civilian Ukrainians as possible to leave the border regions of Ukraine. In fact, Russia currently does not have sufficient reserves for an offensive in the Sumy region," the Center for Countering Disinformation reported in a statement.

Ukraine's interior minister visits border communities inregion

In addition, Russians are using Ukrainian stories about border guard training to spread disinformation in the Ukrainian information space about the Ukrainian Defense Forces preparing an offensive from the Sumy region to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which will lead to increased fighting in the Sumy region.

As reported, the enemy continues to spread fakes about "preparations to surrender Kharkiv".