US Complains China Hurts Shipbuilding, Steel Firms

It said Biden is calling on US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to consider tripling the existing section 301 tariff rate on Chinese steel and aluminum, and is also directing his team to prevent China and other countries from evading tariffs on steel and aluminum that are imported from Mexico into the US.



On March 12, five national labor unions in the US complained in a petition that the US commercial shipbuilding sector has lost tens of thousands of jobs and more than 70% of its shipyards since 1975.



They said unfair trade practices of China, which is now the world's largest shipbuilding nation, comprise the biggest obstacle to the recovery of the shipbuilding sector in the US.



CSSC shipyard in Guangzhou. Photo: Guangzhou International Shipyard International

They accused China of having invested the equivalent of hundreds of billions of dollars and adopted numerous supporting policies to boost its shipbuilding industry since the country joined the World Trade Organization in 2001.

“The US petition is full of false accusations,” a spokesperson of the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Thursday.

“It misinterprets normal trade and investment activities as damaging to US national security and corporate interests and blames China for US industrial issues, lacking factual basis and running counter to common sense economics.”



He said China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the newly-launched section 301 investigation. He said the US is making another mistake as the WTO has already determined that the Trump administration's China tariffs violated its rules.

In February, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods to more than 60% if he were to win the US election in November. Last month, he vowed to hit cars made in Mexico by Chinese companies with a 100% tariff.



Also, Biden has in recent months emphasized the negative impact of China's industrial overcapacity on American job markets.



During a campaign activity in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Biden told local steelworkers that his administration will increase tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum.

He called China“xenophobic” as the country is“not importing anything.” He said China has an aging population and its economy has real problems.



“Are those words meant for China or the US itself?” Li Jin, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in a regular media briefing on Thursday in response to Biden's comments.



“We have been asking the US to seriously respect the principle of fair competition, observe WTO rules, and immediately lift all trade protectionist measures against China,” he said.“China will do what is necessary to safeguard its legitimate rights.”



According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), US steel makers imported 28.25 million tons of steel last year, down 8.7% from 2022.



The US imported 6.88 million tons of steel from Canada, 4.18 million tons from Mexico and 3.94 million tons from Brazil.

