Palestine Cause Top Priority For Kuwait -- Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Merri said Thursday his country maintains special deep-rooted relations with Palestine, affirming that the Palestine question is a top priority for the Kuwaiti leadership, government and people.

"The State of Kuwait continues supporting the Palestinian people through funding socio-economic development projects," he said in statements to KUNA after the closing ceremony of a training program on "building the capacity of Palestinian entrepreneurs."

The program was organized by the Arab Planning Institute (API) in collaboration with the Palestine Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction (PECDAR) in Amman.

"Kuwait spares no effort to advance the Palestine cause which is a central issue for Kuwait and all Arab countries," Ambassador Al-Merri pointed out.

On the just-ended training program, the Kuwaiti diplomat noted that his country spearheads the efforts to realize socio-economic development in the sisterly Arab countries and improve the living of Arab citizens.

Appreciating the role of the API, Ambassador Al-Merri said the Institute offers a variety of activities, including training courses, research and consultancy to promote sustainable development and human development in the Arab countries.

On a similar note, API Director General Dr. Abdullah Al-Shami said the training program aimed to help the Palestinian entrepreneurs and cadres lead the development drive more effectively.

"The program is one of the main activities of the API to empower the Arab young entrepreneurs, particularly the Palestinians," he added.

On his part, PECDAR Director-General Mohammad Abu-Awadh said the training program, the sixth of its kind, gathered 150 Palestinian trainees who will help advance the Palestinian labor market.

"The API plays a vital role in backing development in the Arab world, particularly in Palestine," Abu-Awadh added.

Founded in 1980 in Kuwait, the API is a non-profit organization dedicated to the cause of economic and social development in the Arab countries through training, research, consultancy, expert-level meetings and publications. (end)

