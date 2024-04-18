NAHL Announces Partnership With Captainu

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DALLAS, Texas, April 18, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The North American Hockey League (NAHL) is pleased to announce a new partnership with CaptainU from Stack Sports, the leading online, collegiate sports recruiting platform, helping high school athletes fulfill their dreams of playing sports in college, as an official recruiting partner of the NAHL Combines and NAHL Prospects Challenge.







CaptainU, Stack Sports' cutting-edge scouting and evaluation platform, offers players a centralized hub to manage their recruiting profiles, connect with college coaches, and explore scholarship opportunities. CaptainU empowers athletes to take control of their recruiting process and unlock new opportunities for advancement.

“Stack Sports is proud to partner with the NAHL and support the growth and development of hockey at all levels,” said Brandon Hollmann, GM of CaptainU at Stack Sports.“As a trusted leader in sports technology, Stack Sports remains committed to providing innovative solutions that drive positive outcomes for athletes, coaches, and organizations.”

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Stack Sports and integrate CaptainU into our player development ecosystem,” said Dennis Vickers, NAHL Director of Player Development. By leveraging the capabilities of CaptainU, we can provide our athletes with comprehensive support throughout their hockey journey, from youth development to college recruitment.”

Founded in 2008, CaptainU empowers athletes to take their game to the next level through recruiting and discovery tools to connect with clubs, events, and colleges. More than 3.5 million high school athletes, college coaches, club coaches, and tournament directors have used CaptainU tools to network, build relationships, and build championship teams.

CaptainU currently powers the recruiting journey for partners like USA Gymnastics, US Rowing, and USA Cheer. For more information about CaptainU, visit .

About the NAHL

The North American Hockey League (NAHL), the only USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier II Junior league boasting 32 teams from across North America, prides itself on the social maturity and skill development of student-athletes ages 16-20 with aspirations of advancing to collegiate and/or professional hockey. During the 2022-23 season, the NAHL recorded a record-breaking number of 360 NCAA commitments, 250 (69%) of which were NCAA Division I commitments. In addition, seven players with NAHL experience were selected in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

About Stack Sports

With over 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit .

