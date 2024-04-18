Man Arrested By Interpol At Tocumen Airport Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Through police units of the National Central Office of Interpol Panama, the arrest of a Jamaican citizen requested by the United States of America was accomplished.

Interpol captured a 52-year old Jamaican man at the Tocumen airport Wednesday April 17 2024 after he arrived in transit through Panama, from Medellín Colombia with his final destination being Jamaica.

The citizen is wanted by the Superior Prosecutor's Office for International Affairs at the request of the US Courts for the crime of drug trafficking.

MENAFN18042024000218011062ID1108112157