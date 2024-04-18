Fact Check: Is Ranveer Singh Endorsing A Political Party? Here's The Truth (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh's video backing a political party has gone viral. The video was originally shot during the actor's recent journey to Varanasi, when he described his amazing experience there.

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon were the showstoppers at designer Manish Malhotra's fashion presentation in Varanasi's Namo Ghat. Before the play, the two performers went to Vishwanath temple and discussed their spiritual experiences. Now, the 'Gully Boy' actor's AI-generated film promoting a political party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has emerged on social media.

Previously, Aamir Khan fell victim to deepfakes after his video ostensibly advocating a political party went viral.

According to an official, Mumbai Police have filed an FIR against an unnamed individual in connection with a deepfake video of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan allegedly endorsing a political party.



The FIR was filed on Wednesday at the Khar police station in response to a complaint from Aamir Khan's office under pertinent Indian Penal Code sections such as 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, according to the officer. In the reported 27-second footage, which appears to have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Aamir discusses avoiding hyperbole (jumla).



The deepfake video depicts the actor in a scene from a decade-old episode of his television programme, Satyamev Jayate. A representative for Aamir Khan said on Tuesday that while the actor has previously encouraged election awareness through Election Commission programmes, he has never endorsed a political party.