Delhi Liquor Scam: AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till April 26

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development in the Delhi Excise Policy case, a Delhi court on Thursday (April 18) extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia until April 26. This development comes as Sisodia gets entangled in legal battle that began with his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February 2023, followed by another arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the same case.

Sisodia's resignation from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 last year marked a turning point in his political journey, triggering a series of legal challenges. Seeking interim bail to engage actively in electoral activities amidst ongoing legal proceedings, Sisodia finds himself embroiled in the controversy surrounding the Delhi Excise Policy.

The Delhi Excise Policy aimed to revolutionize the liquor business in Delhi by transitioning from a sales-volume-based regime to a system based on license fees for traders. It promised to elevate the standards of liquor stores and customer experiences, introducing discounts and offers on liquor purchases for the first time in Delhi.

Initiated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the investigation into alleged irregularities in the policy's implementation ultimately led to its cancellation. The AAP has accused Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal, of sabotaging the policy with last-minute modifications that resulted in lower-than-anticipated revenues.

Manish Sisodia is one of two senior AAP leaders currently in judicial custody in connection with the case.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi was arrested by the CBI on February 26 after extensive questioning. Additionally, Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member from the AAP, was arrested by the ED on October 5 in connection with the same investigation.

