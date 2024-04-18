Real Madrid And Bayern Munich Advance To Champions League Semi-Finals

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Real Madrid football team secured the last ticket to the Champions League semi-finals with a victory over Manchester City.

In the last match of the quarter-final stage, held last night at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City hosted Real Madrid. The game ended 1-1 in regular and extra time, with Real Madrid winning 4-3 on penalties.

Rodrigo scored for Real Madrid in the 12th minute, but Kevin De Bruyne equalized for Manchester City in the 76th minute.

The match ended in a draw in regular time and was extended to extra time.

Pep Guardiola commented after Manchester City's loss to Real Madrid in penalties, stating,“We lost to Real Madrid in the most ridiculous way.”

Meanwhile, yesterday at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich defeated Arsenal 1-0.

In two other matches last night, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain were able to eliminate the Spanish teams Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, and determine the fate of the other semi-final.

