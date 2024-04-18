Continent-Crossing Beats: Nissan Formula E Team Unveils the ‘Electric Legacy’ Soundtrack

(MENAFN- Edelman) Yokohama, Japan (18 April 2024) – From the neon nights of Tokyo to the glitz and glamour of Monaco, get ready to experience the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship like never before. As part of a special collaboration with Nissan Formula E Team for the 2023/24 Formula E season, German contemporary composer Mathias Rehfeldt will infuse the essence of Formula E into a series of vibrant music tracks titled “Electric Legacy” .

The perfect soundtrack for anyone’s pre-race rituals, Nissan Formula E Team and Rehfeldt have utilised AI-generated sounds from electric racing, combined with electronic synth and instrumental melodies, to ingeniously craft a track that captures the electric motorsport like never before. In addition, authentic radio excerpts between the pit crew and the Nissan Formula E Team drivers were woven into the soundtrack, adding a layer of realism. Often called the ‘universal language’, Nissan Formula E Team aspires to use music to reach newer, younger audiences and showcase the excitement, culture and sharp innovation behind Formula E – a sustainable motorsport that’s skyrocketing in popularity.

“Formula E is an exhilarating fusion of cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and electrifying competition, and bringing this all to life through music has been an incredible experience. This track aims to connect diverse audiences and celebrate the universal appeal of Formula E, while also demonstrating the modernity of Formula E vehicles. Through this soundtrack, I wanted to mirror Nissan's pioneering spirit in electric mobility and create a track that will evoke the same excitement and feeling fans get when watching the sport” - Mathias Rehfeldt, composer.



Across a series of soundtracks, the collaboration across Season 10 will reflect the diverse and global nature of the Formula E calendar. “Electric Legacy” will be released in localised adaptations for Tokyo, Misano, Monaco, Berlin, London and other key cities – all carefully crafted and tailored specifically to reflect the cultural nuances, fan attitudes, and spirit of each unique city.



With the first city infused version created for the Tokyo Race in March (available here) the track has now been carefully and individually transformed for a second time to create a new mesmerizing variant for the Italian e-Prix at Misano, reflecting the atmosphere and ambience of the buzzing Italian culture.



“This soundtrack aims to break conventional barriers by blending music and racing, creating something that doesn’t just capture the essence of Formula E perfectly, but that introduces fresh audiences to the thrill of the sport in new ways. This sport is the absolute pinnacle of electric engineering – it’s the future of mobility and is a journey filled with possibilities. Through this soundtrack, Mathias has perfectly encapsulated the innovation and passion which this sport represents. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Oliver and Sacha making this part of their pre-race rituals to get in the zone, and push for that key podium finish!” – Tommaso Volpe, Team Principal and Managing Director, Nissan Formula E Team.



Combining speed and engineering excellence at the cutting-edge of automotive electrification, Formula E is a natural fit for Nissan. With over 90 years of automotive heritage, 85 years of motorsport legacy, and more than a decade of electric vehicle expertise, the company sits as the only Japanese automotive brand in Formula E.



Debuting in Season 5 in 2018/19, Nissan recognised that the sport speaks to younger, more engaged, more sustainability-focused audiences and is the perfect platform to showcase the opportunities of clean electric technology today and explore their uses in the road-cars of tomorrow.







