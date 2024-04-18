Elon Musk In India: From Meeting PM Modi To Agra Visit, Check Out Tesla CEO's Likely Plans For Upcoming Visit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Elon Musk in India: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will reportedly arrive in India on April 21 for a 48-hour visit and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22. However, apart from his meeting with PM Modi, not many details have been released about Musk's recent visit to India, a recent report by CNBC TV-18 suggests that Musk will announce Tesla's plans to enter the Indian market after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An earlier report by Reuters suggested that Musk could commit to investing around $2-3 billion in India, mainly for the purpose of setting up a factory in India, a Bloomberg report had suggested that the billionaire would meet many founders of space startups, including Skyroot Aerospace, Bellatrix and Agnikul, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. In all, Musk could meet around 200 business leaders during his India visit Musk may make some space-related announcement:The CNBC report quotes sources as saying that Musk may visit Agra with his children, but these plans haven't been finalised yet. Meanwhile, Indian government has also reportedly been in talks with Musk regarding space and broadband connectivity.

A government source told CNBC TV-18, \"Multiple opportunities are being explored across the space sector, including collaboration with Indian startups and there could be an announcement by Musk regarding the space sector\"Musk could also announce the launch of Starlink, his satellite-based internet provider. Notably, Starlink was established as a wholly owned entity in India in 2021, but the company has been waiting for many government approvals since then, a recent PTI report suggests that Starlink's licence application is in the process and the government is looking into the security aspects. The FDI and financial aspects are in line with the requirements and conditions, the report said, adding that Starlink's 'declaration of ownership' has also been received.



