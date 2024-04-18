Trump biopic chosen for best Cannes Film Festival prize

(MENAFN) A highly anticipated biopic shedding light on the formative years of former United States President Donald Trump has been chosen to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival next month. Directed by acclaimed Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi, "The Apprentice" delves into Trump's journey in the real estate business during the 1970s and 1980s in New York, including his pivotal encounters with mentor Roy Cohn.



The film has been selected as one of the 18 entries competing for the coveted Palme d'Or, the festival's top award. Described as a deep dive into the "underbelly of the American empire," "The Apprentice" explores Trump's ascent to power through what is depicted as a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political figure Roy Cohn.



Leading the cast is Sebastian Stan, known for his roles in Marvel superhero movies and the acclaimed mini-series "Pam & Tommy," portraying the young Donald Trump. Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Strong, recognized for his performance in "Succession," takes on the role of Roy Cohn, describing him as the most fascinating character he's ever portrayed.



The portrayal of Ivana Zelnickova, Trump's first wife and the mother of his children Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric, is brought to life by Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova. Through the lens of these characters, the film aims to depict Trump's early business ventures and his eventual takeover of his father's real estate empire.



From residential properties to casinos and hotels, including the iconic Trump Tower in Manhattan, Trump's business ventures are explored in the biopic, offering insights into his rise to prominence in the world of real estate. With a focus on Trump's ambitious endeavors and the influence of figures like Roy Cohn, "The Apprentice" provides a nuanced portrayal of the events that shaped Trump's trajectory towards political power.



As the film prepares to make its debut at Cannes, it promises to offer audiences a compelling narrative that delves into the complexities of Trump's early years and the forces that propelled him towards the pinnacle of American politics.

MENAFN18042024000045015687ID1108110165