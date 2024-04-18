Russians Shell Kherson At Night, Heating Network Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russians shelled Kherson, damaging heating pipes.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the Russian army fired on Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank," the statement reads.

As noted, one of the enemy shells damaged the heating pipes.

According to the Kherson Regional Police, over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River, hitting the Dniprovskyi district. Artillery shells damaged a repair enterprise and an administrative building there. The occupants fired at the Korabel neighborhood with multiple rocket launchers and artillery, and at Antonivka with mortars, causing no casualties.

The Kherson City Military Administration reported that Russians shelled the city's territorial community four times over the past day. Damage was recorded in Kherson. In particular, a private house was hit in the city.

There were no injuries in the Kherson city territorial community as a result of Russian hostile shelling over the past day.

As reported, Russian troops fired at nine settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, injuring 16 people.