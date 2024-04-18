IFFCO To Manufacture New 'Nano Urea Plus' As Per Govt Specs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 18 (KNN) The government has notified specifications that IFFCO, the cooperative fertiliser major, must follow in manufacturing its new product 'Nano Urea Plus' for the next three years across the country.

As per the gazette notification, Nano Urea Plus approved by the government in a liquid form having 16 per cent nitrogen content and a pH value ranging from 4 to 8.5 and a viscosity between 5-30.

U S Awasthi, Managing Director and CEO of IFFCO, stated that Nano Urea Plus is an advanced version of their conventional nano urea product. It has been designed to fulfil crop nitrogen requirements during critical growth phases.

"Nano Urea Plus redefines crop nutrition and is used in place of conventional urea and other nitrogenous fertilisers. It promotes soil health, increases farmer profitability and is environmentally sustainable," Awasthi said.

He added that the product enhances micronutrient availability, acts as a chlorophyll booster, leads to higher yields and enables climate-smart farming practices.

IFFCO had previously launched the world's first liquid nano urea fertiliser in June 2021, followed by Nano DAP in April 2023.

(KNN Bureau)