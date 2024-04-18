Deepika Padukone SHOCKS Fans: 'Where Is The Baby Bump? Ask Instagram User As Actress Shoots For Singham Again

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Deepika Padukone, a Bollywood star who is expecting to become a mother in September, is keeping a low profile and completing her projects before taking maternity leave. The global icon and dimpled diva is doing her best to keep herself occupied and frequently discusses how she is spending her mommy-to-be period.

Deepika uploaded a snapshot of a few knitted fabrics on Tuesday evening, expressing her wish to showcase the finished product. Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote, "Hopefully il be able to share the completed version! And it appears like Deepika is back on set. The actor was photographed on the set of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She was photographed in a police uniform, since she plays a female officer in Rohit Shetty's cop world.

Deepika wore a police uniform and her hair was perfectly put in a bun, making her resemble Lady Singham. She donned sunglasses, which enhanced her appearance.

Fans couldn't stop gushing when the star resumed work after revealing her pregnancy in February. Netizens with keen eyes saw a little pregnancy bump. Some have even queried why her baby bulge isn't noticeable, given that she is due in September.

The photos were published on Zoom's social media account on Wednesday morning, but they were later removed.

"Isn't she pregnant," asked a fan on Twitter. Another mentioned, "Mother isn't mothering yet?" The following one mentioned, "Kahan pe baby bump dikh raha hai?" ( Where is the baby bump?)

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February. The announcement came just before the two left for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. The two also danced out, with pregnant Deepika even doing garba.

Deepika Padukone's pregnancy was making headlines on social media when she was caught hiding her belly at the 77th BAFTA Awards, where she was a presenter.

About Singham Again

Deepika portrays Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor. The film features all of the important characters from Rohit Shetty's police world.