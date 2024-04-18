Sarvodaya Movement Founder Dr. A.T. Ariyaratne Passed Way

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The founder of the Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement of Sri Lanka, Dr. A.T. Ariyaratne, passed away, his family announced. He was 92-years-old.

He passed away at a private hospital in Colombo, Tuesday.

Ariyaratne was nominated to the Constitutional Council as a civil representative in 2015.

He received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership in 1969, the Gandhi Peace Prize from the Government of India in 1996, the Niwano Peace Prize in 1992, the King Beaudoin Award and other international honours for his work in peace making and village development.

In 2006, he received the Acharya Sushil Kumar International Peace Award for the year 2005.

Other recipients of this award include John Polanyi and then in 2004, the 14th Dalai Lama.

In 2007 Ariyaratne received the Sri Lankabhimanya, the highest National Honour of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)