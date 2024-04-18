Could Albanese's Bet On Homegrown Green Industries Be The Boost Our Regions Deserve?

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Right now, there's a global race underway. The goal: bring back manufacturing and energy jobs as the energy transition speeds up.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.