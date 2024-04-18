Qatar Participates In WHO's Standing Committee On Health Emergency

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar participated in the fourth meeting of the Standing Committee on Health Emergency Prevention, Preparedness and Response at the World Health Organization, which commenced its proceedings in Geneva today.

The meeting, which will last for two days, is conducted in a hybrid format combining in-person attendance with online participation. The delegation of the State of Qatar is led by Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, who is also the Chair of the WHO Executive Board, utilizing remote communication technologies.

The meeting discusses several important topics, including updated information on ongoing public health emergencies of international concern. Additionally, the meeting discusses enhancing the WHO Health Emergencies Programme and its oversight, reviewing updated information on health emergency preparedness, response, resilience, including health threats requiring additional preparedness, as well as updated information on the response to ongoing major health emergencies, the status of implementation of recommendations by the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, updated information from the Secretariat of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, and the unified procedures for extraordinary meetings of the Standing Committee.

It is worth noting that the Standing Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Response is tasked with several key functions, notably reviewing the WHO Health Emergencies Programme and providing guidance and recommendations to the WHO Executive Board as necessary.