Jennifer Garner Turns Oven Mitts Into Boots, Dances In Them On Her B'day

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 18 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Garner celebrated her 52nd birthday in a unique manner, showcasing her creativity with do-it-yourself (DIY) boots.

The actress transformed her new oven mitts into dancing shoes for a hilarious Instagram video, reports 'People' magazine.

The mother of three danced to Nicki Minaj's song 'FTCU'.

Garner slipped her feet into the oven mitts, positioning them so that the thumbs served as the heels, and proceeded to kick her legs like a Rockette.

As per 'People', the birthday girl, dressed in sweatpants and a grey turtleneck sweater, stood up and continued to dance in her oven mitt shoes, laughing at herself as she nearly wiped out in the process.

“Fancy boots for my birthday! Yay, happy birthday to me," the '13 Going on 30' star wrote in the caption.

Garner recently told 'People' about her birthday plans, though oven mitt shoes were not part of the original idea.

"I love to have a good time and I love to make it nice and there'll be great food and all of those things," she said.

In addition to the traditional party elements, glimpses of which were captured in her playful dancing clip, Garner also incorporates a charitable aspect into her special day.