Denmark To Shut Down Embassy In Iraq

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Denmark on Tuesday decided to shut down its embassy in Baghdad,Iraq at the end of May, just short of three years after it lastreopened in June 2021, Azernews reports, citingAnadolu Agency.

“After the Danish command over NMI ended in May 2022, Denmarkstill had a significant military contribution to the mission untilthe beginning of 2024,” a statement from the Danish ForeignMinistry said, referring to the NATO Mission Iraq. But a smallernumber of Danish personnel will continue to contribute to themission, it said.

“With the majority of the Danish military contributionwithdrawn, a key task for the Danish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, hasbeen completed. Therefore, the Danish government has decided toclose the embassy as of 31 May 2024,” the statement announced.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen also said that thediplomatic operations are being wrapped up since the Danish rolemanaging NATO's mission in Iraq had "ceased,” virtually ending asignificant presence of Danish soldiers and civilians in Iraq.

The embassy was previously shut down in 2012 because "thephasing out of Danish bilateral engagement" was "nearingcompletion.” It opened eight years later to allow Denmark to takeover the NATO mission.