Iran-Israel War: Ebrahim Raisi Warns 'Tiniest Invasion' To Bring 'Harsh Response' | 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the Iran and Israel war, the European Union (EU) leaders opted on Wednesday to intensify sanctions against Iran following its missile and drone strike on Israel are the top ten updates on the Iran-Israel war:1. The EU leaders condemned the Iranian attack, reaffirmed their commitment to Israel's security and called on all sides to prevent more tensions, including in Lebanon.“We feel it's very important to do everything to isolate Iran,” said summit chairman Charles Michel, adding the new sanctions against the Islamic Republic would target companies involved in the production of drones and missiles Read: Iran-Israel war LIVE Updates: 'Israel will decide how to respond to Iran's attack,' says Benjamin Netanyahu2. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed at a cabinet meeting that the nation will \"make its own decisions and do whatever is necessary to protect itself\", even if it contradicts the advice given by its allies.3. Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi has warned that the“tiniest invasion” by Israel would bring a“massive and harsh” response, as the region braces for potential Israeli retaliation after Iran's attack over the weekend, AP reported.4. President Ebrahim On Wednesday, addressed an annual army parade in Tehran. However, Iranian officials did not provide a reason for the relocation, and state television did not broadcast the event live, as it had done in previous years.5. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is reiterating his call for“maximum restraint” between Israel and Iran. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Wednesday that“rhetoric in the Middle East is becoming increasingly dangerous.” Dujarric said,“The world and the region cannot afford another open conflict.”6. AP reported citing an Israeli military official that the air force is gearing up for potential future attacks from Iran. The official noted that the air force is currently reassessing its effective defence strategies following Iran's recent missile attack, making necessary adaptations in anticipation of further confrontations.

Also Read: What to expect from G7 foreign ministers' meet in Italy: Mideast crisis, sanctions on Iran, support for Ukraine7.“We are preparing ourselves for the next time, debriefing the mission and seeing how could we prepare ourselves for the for the next attack,” said Brig. Gen. Doron Gavish, the former commander of Israel's air defence who is now serving in reserves. He spoke to reporters at a military base in southern Israel.8. Iran contends that its recent strike was a retaliatory measure against an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria on April 1, which resulted in the deaths of two Iranian generals. Israel, on the other hand, claims that it successfully intercepted 99% of the over 300 missiles and drones launched by Iran.

9. Israel has vowed to retaliate against Iran, with Lebanon's heavily armed Hezbollah militant organization likely to be drawn into the fray. Meanwhile, a drone and rocket attack by the Hezbollah on a border town in“Israel's north wounded 14 soldiers”, Israel's military says.10. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock voiced full solidarity with Israel following Iran's weekend attack. Baerbock pledged repercussions for Iran and indicated that the European Union is actively pursuing additional sanctions in response.“We will not tolerate this. We stand in full solidarity with Israel,” she told reporters.“Iran and its proxies such as Hezbollah or the Houthis must not be allowed to add fuel to the fire.”(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN18042024007365015876ID1108108848