Mining Stock News Bite - Gold Copper Stock Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG.V) Gains On TSX Venture

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Mining Stock News Bites - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG.V) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (GER: A1W038) is trading up at $.5000, gaining 0.0600 for a win of 13.6364% on the TSX Venture today.

The stock did not release news today but is probably trading up based on recent gold prices and expectations of higher prices .

In late February they announced analyses from the final five Hat Property drill holes of the 2023 drill campaign. Drill holes H067 and H068 in the South Lisle Zone returned very significant intervals of copper and gold values that add important length and grade dimensions to the porphyry deposit. Drill holes H069 and H070, in the main Lisle zone, were strategically placed to verify and expand our exploration model and have increased the mineralization and shown near-surface continuation. The enhanced volume of mineralization will be reflected in the estimates included in the Maiden Resource Estimate (MRE) currently being prepared.

The Hat Porphyry project is located in the prolific "Golden Triangle" of the Stikine mining district of northwestern British Columbia, Canada, and is in a territory that hosts several large base and precious metal deposits. In addition to copper and gold, the Hat Deposit contains several critical metals, including Cobalt, and Scandium.

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

