No Female Candidate From NC, Congress BJP In LS Polls 2024

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir, a region known for its political dynamism, has a glaring gap in female representation in its political landscape.
Despite rhetoric advocating for equal rights and representation, the reality tells a different story. Since 1967, only three women have made it to Parliament, a mere five times collectively, from the region.ADVERTISEMENT
There is a stark gender disparity in political representation. Of the three women who made it to Parliament, four times were from the Kashmir division, while once was from Ladakh. Surprisingly, no woman has ever been elected from the Jammu division.
The first woman MP from Jammu and Kashmir was Akbar Jahan Begum, the wife of Sheikh Abdullah. She represented the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in 1977 under the National Conference banner. Later, she won from the Anantnag seat in 1984. Following her, Parvati Devi secured a seat from Ladakh on a Congress ticket in 1977.
The most recent addition to this list is Mehbooba Mufti from the PDP, who became an MP from the Anantnag seat in 2004 and again in 2014. Despite her success, the BJP, which holds significant political sway in the region, has never fielded a woman candidate for Parliament.
In the ongoing election season, political parties are vying for women's votes, yet, apart from Mehbooba Mufti, no major party has nominated a woman candidate. While independent women have contested, victory has remained elusive due to various factors.
With over 42 lakh women voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the numbers reflect a growing female electorate. However, the disparity between the number of women voters and their representation in Parliament remains a significant concern, highlighting the urgent need for genuine efforts to bridge this gap and ensure equitable political representation for women in Jammu and Kashmir.
