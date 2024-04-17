Energoatom, Holtec International Sign Agreement To Produce SMR Components In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In accordance with the document signed in the presence of Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko between Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine and Holtec International, Ukraine will start the production of small modular reactor (SMR) components.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The agreement was signed by Energoatom Board Acting Chairman Petro Kotin and Holtec International President & CEO Kris Singh, and provides for creating in Ukraine the facilities to produce and manufacture nuclear systems, structures and components for small modular reactors, spent nuclear fuel storage and transportation systems, as well as covers other needs related to the use of nuclear energy in Ukraine and other countries of the region.

“It is very important that we sign this document at such a turbulent time, demonstrating to the enemy our resilience and determination to deepen the Ukrainian-American partnership and develop the future of Ukraine's energy sector in accordance with the advanced technologies. This is an important contribution to the development of the country's nuclear industry and economy,” Galushchenko emphasized.

Energoatom's chief expressed gratitude to Holtec International for successful long-term cooperation and noted that creating nuclear energy production facilities in Ukraine would not only strengthen the country's energy security but allow Ukraine to become a global leader in a number of nuclear energy development areas.

In his turn, Singh called on the U.S. Congress to provide assistance to the Ukrainian people. He mentioned that the signing of the agreement came after Russia's devastating attack on the power plant supplying electricity for the Kyiv region, which took place last Thursday. Being weakened by the lack of action from the Congress on the aid bill, Ukraine's defenses were unable to intercept more than a third of enemy drones and missiles, and the plant was destroyed.

Singh expressed confidence that the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure should start now to stop Putin's attempts to destroy Ukrainian energy facilities completely.

A reminder that, in November 2023, Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine announced plans to build a plant manufacturing core equipment for small modular reactors (SMR) using the technology of the U.S. company Holtec.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry