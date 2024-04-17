Pres. Biden Strongly Supports Funding To Critical Support To Israel, Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 17 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he strongly supports the House's National Security Supplemental to get critical support to Israel and Ukraine.

This package will provide desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and bolster security and stability in the Indo-Pacific, he said in a press release after the House unveiled the package.

"Israel is facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine is facing continued bombardment from Russia that has intensified dramatically in the last month.

"The House must pass the package this week and the Senate should quickly follow.

"I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world: We stand with our friends, and we won't let Iran or Russia succeed," President Biden added. (end)

asj









