Raj: Over 2.54 Crore People Eligible To Vote For 12 LS Seats Going To Polls In First Phase

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 18 (IANS) Around 2.54 crore people are eligible to vote for the 12 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan which will go to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 19, officials have said.

The latest voters' list for phase 1 of the Lok Sabha polls has over 2.54 crore registered voters while in 2019, the count was around 2.32 crore, said Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta.

Of them, around 1.32 crore are men, 1.20 crore are women, and 304 are third-gender voters. Nearly 7.99 lakh voters would be casting their vote for the first time.

Around 1,14,069 service voters will exercise their right to franchise from these seats. Further, the count of voters with disabilities stands at 2,51,250.

According to the CEO, Jaipur, with 22,88,793 eligible voters, has the highest number of electors out of the 12 constituencies followed by Dausa which has 19,03,520 voters.

Jhunjhunu has the highest number of centenarians who are eligible to vote in the first phase. Their count is 8,699, said CEO Gupta.