Elon Musk On Collision Course With China's Future

“We note Tesla has stored all data collected by its Chinese fleet in Shanghai since 2021 as required by regulators in Beijing,” Ives explains.“If Musk is able to obtain approval from Beijing to transfer data collected in China abroad this would be pivotal around the acceleration of training its algorithms for its

autonomous technology globally.”

In a note to clients, Morgan Stanley argues the symbolism of Musk's sudden China drive-by speaks volumes, signaling Tesla's determination to be part of a broader mainland ecosystem.



The bank concludes that“Musk winning blessing from the People's Republic of China for full-self-driving roll-out in the country seems to address embedded fears of Tesla's China profit.”

Here, Musk's personal bond with Li is a big plus. It was Li, back in his days as Shanghai party boss, who lobbied Musk to open a Tesla“gigafactory” in the city. The facility, which opened in April 2022, was Tesla's first outside the US, giving President Xi Jinping's Communist Party some bragging rights.

Workers at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai on November 20, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Now, Musk is hinting at an even bigger production presence in China. In 2022, Tesla contributed roughly one-quarter of Shanghai's overall total automotive production.

The next objective for local governments around China: angling for closer ties with Tesla to win some of those jobs as Musk looks to expand his autonomous driving fleet - and sales to Chinese consumers.

It's just what Li's image makers might've hoped for as Tesla looks to

“aggressively focus on building out its China footprint,” Ives notes. Even though China has its own promising EV companies, including BYD Co. Musk understands that Xi's nation has become“the golden goose EV market,” Ives notes.

As such, Tesla's mainland plant is now the“heart and lungs” of Musk's

global production .

Yet Musk's problem is no longer just the

Warren Buffett-backed BYD . It's an entire fleet of EV upstarts beginning to clog the commercial roads in Asia's biggest economy. As Asia Times contributor Scott Foster detailed this week, the ongoing Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, dubbed Auto China 2024, demonstrates what Musk is up against.

The event, Foster argues, is showcasing how many mainland rivals are catching up with EV pioneer Tesla and, worse,“increasingly making it look like an ordinary car company.” And Tesla is not even at the event that runs

through May 5.“Meanwhile,” as

Foster writes ,“Tesla has dropped to third place in the new-energy vehicle retail sales ranking in China.”

China Passenger Car Association data shows BYD sold 586,000 units in the first quarter of 2024, while Geely sold 137,000 to Tesla's 132,000 and Changan's 126,000. That's fully one year after the quarter during which BYD surpassed Tesla in battery-powered EVs.

Garrett Nelson, an equity analyst at CFRA Research, argues that Tesla bringing new low-cost vehicles to market over the next few years would be“the catalyst the stock needs.”

The catch, of course, is that mainland automakers are ahead of Tesla in that respect.

Musk's ambitions collide with China's desire to lead the EV boom, particularly as US consumers grow cold on the sector and Japanese giants like Toyota Motor cling to hybrids.

Though China is plenty important to Tesla, Beijing's priority is increased competition at home and exporting vehicles abroad. As mainland prices continue to drop, can Musk's one-time EV juggernaut compete?

An equally unanswerable question: what happens if Trump wins the

November 5

US election and imposes his

60% taxes

on all Chinese goods? Trump also is previewing possible 100% tariffs on certain auto imports.

Sure, Tesla makes loads of cars in the US. But Musk might suddenly face two dilemmas. One, Trump forcing Tesla to pick a side: produce vehicles in the US or China. The odds of the“America first” president letting Musk play both sides are virtually nil.

At the same time, Morgan Stanley warns, there's also the national security risks stemming from Musk's China dealings. Might making more Teslas in China put SpaceX's contracts with various US government agencies at risk?