Investment Minister Bolsters Ties With UK In London Visit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 30 (Petra) - Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf engaged in discussions during an official visit to London on Monday, focusing on bolstering investment ties between Jordan and the United Kingdom, aligning with the goals of the Economic Modernization Vision 2033 and the Investment Promotion Strategy 2023-2062.In a statement released by the ministry on Tuesday, Saqqaf held bilateral talks with British Minister of State for Business and Trade, Lord Dominic Johnson, and other government officials, addressing Jordanian-British relations and frameworks for enhancing investment and trade connections between the two nations.In meetings with British private sector representatives, Saqqaf provided insights into investment opportunities across various sectors in Jordan, including infrastructure, information technology, transportation, tourism, and medical tourism, highlighting the favorable business environment and feasibility of investment.The Investment Minister outlined significant reforms implemented by the Jordanian government, including the Investment Environment Law and associated regulations aimed at enhancing the investment climate and streamlining project establishment procedures. Additionally, the approval of the law on public-private partnership projects aims to facilitate procedures and advance strategic projects in collaboration with the private sector.The British side expressed keen interest in Jordan's investment opportunities and reform initiatives aimed at improving the business landscape in the Kingdom.Saqqaf also met with Jordanian businessmen residing in the UK, providing them with comprehensive details on economic and legislative reforms, investment opportunities, and incentives available in Jordan. She emphasized the importance of channeling expatriate investments into Jordan, serving as a bridge to attract foreign investments, promote Jordan's investment landscape, and establish partnerships with Arab and foreign investors.The United Kingdom is identified as a key market in the investment promotion strategy 2023-2026, aiming to attract more investments from targeted markets and promising sectors.