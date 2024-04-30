Milei’s improvements make Argentine peso globe`s best performing currency

(MENAFN) In a remarkable turn of events, Argentina's currency, the peso, has emerged as the top-performing currency in the world's foreign exchange markets, buoyed by President Javier Milei's bold economic reforms. According to Bloomberg, the peso's value on the "parallel peso" market, traded on the blue-chip swap exchange, has surged by an impressive 25 percent against the United States dollar over the past three months, outpacing all other currencies tracked by the outlet.



This surge in the peso's value comes against the backdrop of Milei's controversial "shock therapy" approach to economic governance, which has garnered both praise and criticism domestically and internationally. Upon assuming office last December, Milei inherited an economy plagued by hyperinflation, with the peso experiencing annual inflation rates exceeding 300 percent. However, through stringent measures aimed at slashing government spending and curbing demand for foreign currencies, particularly the United States dollar, Milei has succeeded in stabilizing the currency and reigning in inflationary pressures.



Bloomberg describes Milei's economic reforms as a "shocking statistic," especially considering the dire state of the Argentine economy when he took office. By prioritizing austerity measures and demonstrating a willingness to incur political costs associated with such policies, Milei has distinguished himself as a rare breed of leader unafraid to implement unpopular but necessary reforms.

