UK Mps Reject Plan To Protect Afghan 'Heroes' From Deportation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs) in the UK have opposed a proposal aimed at safeguarding Afghan veterans who worked alongside British troops from being deported to Rwanda.

On Monday, a proposed amendment to the contentious Rwanda bill was defeated by a vote of 312 to 253. The amendment sought to prevent agents, allies, and employees of the UK from facing deportation to Rwanda, as reported by the Independent.



Stephen Kinnock and Luke Pollard, two opposition party representatives, also called for the implementation of this amendment in a letter.

The letter states that this is the third time the British House of Lords has voted for the exemption of former government army personnel from deportation to Rwanda, a decision the government has rejected.

Parliamentarians have asked relevant ministers to reconsider their decision before the amendment returns to the House of Lords for further consideration.

This amendment is supported by certain former Afghan army personnel who entered Britain unlawfully after the Taliban's takeover. It also includes translators who worked with British forces in Afghanistan.

The exemption amendment for former Afghan forces from deportation to Rwanda was proposed by Des Browne, the former UK defense secretary, and put to a vote.

The British House of Lords has demanded several amendments to the Sonke Review scheme, Britain's Prime Minister's initiative concerning the deportation of“illegal” asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Support for exempting Afghan veterans from potential deportation to Rwanda has garnered strong backing from top levels of Britain's military establishment.

