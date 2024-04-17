(MENAFN- Baystreet) United Airlines Swings To A Loss In First Quarter

Tim Hortons To Sell Pizza As It Expands MenuMid-Week Wednesday's Most Active BuysToday's Hottest Stocks: Alibaba, DJT, MPW, Vale, and MoreGXO Joins with Daikin Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday's Winners and Losers

With volatility (VXX) rising sharply, stock markets will have a wider gap between the winners and the losers.

Winners

Expect technology investors to add back to their position in artificial intelligence stocks. An analyst's upgrade of Super Computer Micro (SMCI) lifted its share price. Nvidia (NVDA) may inch higher.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which trails Nvidia in the more profitable server AI market, announced AI-related offerings in its PC. Its inclusion in AMD Ryzen PRO chips might help desktop sales. Still, the PC market is a low-margin business. Dell (DELL) and HP Inc. (HPQ) prefer to offer Intel-powered (INTC) desktop chips to corporations.

In the gaming sector, Take-Two (TTWO) may bounce back. The firm is cutting around 5% of staff related to the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Losers

Without a catalyst, Electronic Arts (EA) is not yet a buy. Shares peaked at $145 and are on a firm downtrend. Investors should also avoid gaming gear firms like Corsair Gaming (CRSR), Turtle Beach (HEAR), and Logitech International (LOGI). Customers have a tighter spending budget, hurt by inflation.

Avoid Chinese EV stocks. BYD Company (BYDDF) reportedly has excess electric vehicles parked at shipping ports in Europe. Xiaomi launched a new EV that will lose money for every unit sold. Reports are mounting that Xiaomi has quality issues, such as with its brakes.

Xiaomi's strong launch momentum will hurt domestic EV firms including Nio (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI).







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks