Ivanhoe At 52-Week High On News


4/17/2024 3:16:01 PM

(MENAFN- Baystreet)

  • Agnico, Alphamin, Alamos at 52-Week Highs Friday
  • ADF, West Red Lake Gold at 52-Week Highs on News
  • Grown Rogue Hits 52-Week High on News
  Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, April 17, 2024

    Ivanhoe at 52-Week High on News Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.45 Wednesday. Ivanhoe today published its seventh annual Sustainability Report, summarizing the company's sustainability achievements, activities, and results during 2023.
    Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.56 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
    ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
    Heroux-Devtek Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.90 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
    K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.60 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
    Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
    Sparc AI Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
    Valeura Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.84 Tuesday. No news stories available today.




