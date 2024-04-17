(MENAFN- Baystreet) UniDoc Hits 52-Week High on News
Ivanhoe at 52-Week High on News Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.45 Wednesday. Ivanhoe today published its seventh annual Sustainability Report, summarizing the company's sustainability achievements, activities, and results during 2023.
Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.56 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Heroux-Devtek Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.90 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.60 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Sparc AI Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Valeura Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.84 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
