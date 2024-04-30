(MENAFN- Baystreet) Biotech Firms Intensify Efforts as Breast Cancer Strikes Younger Patients at Alarming Rate

Dave & Busters Lets Customers BetStellantis Stumbles on NumbersWhy Meta Platforms and IBM Sold Off Last WeekCoca-Cola's Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom Lines Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Walmart Launches New Grocery Brand

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is debuting a new grocery brand, as the discounter tries to retain the shoppers it has attracted during a period of high inflation.

On Tuesday, the big-box retailer said it will roll out a private label called BetterGoods, a line of more trend-and chef-driven foods. Most items will be priced at less than $5.

Walmart is already the country's largest grocer by revenue. Nearly 60% of the company's sales in the U.S. came from its grocery business in the most recent fiscal year.

Walmart's large food business has helped it drive store and online traffic, especially as customers have watched their discretionary spending during a period of high inflation. And its low-priced reputation has helped the company attract higher income grocery shoppers as inflation pinches budgets.

In the most recent fiscal year that ended in late January, Walmart's net sales for groceries in the U.S. rose nearly 7% year over year to $264.2 billion.

But Walmart, like other grocers, has seen room to grow its private label business as shoppers seek new flavors and lower prices. During the Covid-19 pandemic, some national brands' products ran low at stores and caused customers to start buying the retailers' own brands.

WMT shares dipped 55 cents to $59.69.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks