South Korea Conducts Live-Fire Exercises Near Borders Of DPRK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Armed forces of the Republic of Korea conducted live-fireexercises near the border with the DPRK, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.



According to him, representatives of the army and the Marine Corpstook part in the exercises. In total, 430 people and about 30pieces of equipment were involved, including K9 and K55A1self-propelled artillery units. Counter-battery warfare radars andreconnaissance drones were also involved. The exercises took placeat a training ground in the district of Chorwon in GangwonProvince.

The South Korean side noted that the maneuvers are designed toincrease the coherence of the actions of the army and the MarineCorps in responding to threats from the DPRK.

It should be noted that on April 11-12, the Republic of Korea,the United States and Japan held trilateral naval exercises withthe participation of an American aircraft carrier in internationalwaters south of the South Korean island of Jeju against thebackground of the "nuclear missile threat" from the DPRK.