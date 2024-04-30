Prime Minister Discusses Developments In Gaza With Palestinian Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with HE Dr. Muhammad Mustafa, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Palestine, who is currently visiting the country today, April 30, 2024.

During the meeting, relations between the two countries were reviewed, and the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories were discussed, especially strengthening regional and international efforts for an immediate ceasefire and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Strip, without obstacles.

His Excellency renewed the State of Qatar's firm position in support of the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.