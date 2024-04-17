PM Shmyhal Meets With American Business Representatives In Washington

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a meeting with American business representatives in Washington to discuss further support and assistance to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today's meeting with American businesses in Washington has started with the situation in Chernihiv. Russia continues to kill Ukrainians, and we need more support and assistance to stop the enemy,” Shmyhal wrote.

In his words, it is vital for Ukraine to continue cooperation with American businesses and implement joint projects, namely in the defense industry.

In this regard, the Prime Minister mentioned successful cooperation in the energy sector with Westinghouse.

Among the priority areas of cooperation, Shmyhal also named agriculture, IT, critical raw materials, and logistics.

“The Government, despite the war, continues to implement reforms and transform the country, namely to attract as many investors to projects in Ukraine as possible,” Shmyhal noted.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to American companies for doing business and investing in Ukraine.

“This helps us to be resilient and continue fighting for our state,” Shmyhal added.

A reminder that, on April 16, 2024, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in the United States to attend the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.