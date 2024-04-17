Al Al-Bayt University Student Joins Harvard University Leadership Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Apr. 17 (Petra) -- Al al-Bayt University said that student Farhan Mufleh al-Khawaldeh from theFaculty Of Engineering has been accepted into the Harvard University Leadership Program in the United States of America.This fully-funded program aims to qualify young people for leadership at the Aspire Institute, the university said in a statement on Wednesday.The leadership development program, founded by Harvard Business School professors, provides a platform for peers and educators from more than 150 countries to connect and learn together, through access to courses, mentorship and social impact funds at Harvard University.