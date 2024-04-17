Airport International Group, Airport International Group Foundation Achieve 'Outstanding' ESG

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- Airport International Group (AIG) Wednesday achieved an "outstanding" rating of 84/100 for its performance in environmental, social and governance standards.According to a statement, Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF) - the executive arm of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities - secured a 92/100 rating.AIG has long been dedicated to driving positive change within the national aviation sector and society. Drawing on local and international expertise and best practices, the company strives to promote sustainability, integrity and exclusivity in its operations through value-adding internal and external initiatives.The statement notes that AIGF remains focused on initiatives that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly emphasizing youth empowerment, neighbouring community development and environmental conservation.AIGF focus on initiatives in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, especially on youth empowerment, development of neighbouring communities and environmental preservation.AIG CEO Nicolas Deviller said, "These noteworthy ratings reflect our unwavering commitment to sustainable, ethical and socially responsible business practices."As the operator of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), Jordan's prime gateway to the world, we take immense pride in being acknowledged for our efforts to fulfil our role as a conscious Jordanian company seeking to have a positive, long-term impact that benefits our neighbouring communities, employees and other relevant stakeholders."AIGF Chairman Omar Masri said, "At AIGF, we are thrilled to have attained a remarkable performance rating of 92/100. This achievement underscores the dedicated and strategic efforts we have consistently invested in since the Foundation's inception in 2019."Through AIGF, we have effectively streamlined and expanded Airport International Group's CSR endeavours, successfully implementing numerous impactful programs and projects tailored to address the unique needs of the Al Jizah community, where QAIA is situated. From youth training and facility enhancements to tree planting initiatives, our efforts extend to benefit various segments of society, including children and housewives. As we look ahead, we remain committed to introducing new initiatives that will amplify our positive impact on the nearby community and the environment."