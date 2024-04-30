'Wagle Ki Duniya': Srinivas' Condition Critical After Heart Attack, Rajesh Determined To Save Father's Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) In the upcoming episodes of 'Wagle Ki Duniya', the doctor delivered the heartbreaking news to the Wagles that Srinivas' (Aanjjan Srivastav) condition is critical, and he requires a costly operation to treat his massive heart blockage.

Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan) and the family are facing the challenging task of raising a substantial sum of money for the surgery. Despite Srinivas' reluctance to burden his children with debt, Rajesh is determined to save his father's life at any cost. With emotions running high and Srinivas' life hanging in the balance, Rajesh sets on a mission to secure the funds before it's too late.

Speaking about the upcoming episode, Sumeet said: "In moments like these, family bonds are tested like never before. Rajesh's struggle is not just about arranging funds, but it's a testament to the love and responsibility he holds towards his father. Srinivas' presence is very important for the entire Wagle family, guiding and inspiring them all."

"From the youngest grandchildren to his sons, Rajesh and Manoj, and his wife Radhika, Srinivas holds everyone together. This storyline is deeply emotional, and viewers will undoubtedly be moved as they witness the lengths a son is willing to go to for his father's well-being," he added.

'Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' airs on Sony SAB at 9 p.m.