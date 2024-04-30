Supreme Court Questions Timing Of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, ED To Respond On May 3

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the timing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in connection with the excise policy case apex court asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) why the arrest was made right before the Lok Sabha elections court raised the question while hearing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal's plea challenging a Delhi High Court order which dismissed his plea against arrest by the probe agency Read: Delhi excise policy case: Why no bail application in trial court, SC asks Arvind Kejriwal; hearing to continue tomorrow\"The time gap which is taking place between initiation of proceedings and repeated complaints being filed after some time. This all has consequences. 365 days...is upper limit,\" reported Live Law, quoting Justice Sanjiv Khanna.“Liberty is exceedingly important, we can't deny that. the timing of arrest, they have pointed out...we will hear you. we want you to be (prepared),” Justice Khanna added Manu Singhvi, who appeared in the court on behalf of Kejriwal, said the ED is not expected to be vindictive. \"It must act with the highest degree of fairness.”Also Read: Delhi HC says Arvind Kejriwal's decision to continue as CM 'personal'; asserts students' rights can't be trampled uponMeanwhile, the probe agency has been asked to respond to queries on Friday, May 3.On Monday, the court had asked Kejriwal's counsel why the bail application was not moved in the trial court responded, saying that Kejriwal's arrest was \"illegal\".Also Read: 'Arvind Kejriwal's arrest will not become precedent, others won't be so lacking in morals': PM ModiOn March 21, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Kejriwal in Tihar jail and said that his health is fine and he is also getting insulin.

\"He asked me about wheat produce in Punjab and the status of electricity-power supply in the state. He was very happy to hear that 158 students from Punjab govt schools have cleared the JEE Mains exam. Arvind Kejriwal gave the message that people should vote to save the Constitution. All our leaders will campaign for the party,\" ANI quoted Mann as saying.

MENAFN30042024007365015876ID1108156442