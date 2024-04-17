Government Extends Decision To Grant Tourist Transport Companies Customs, Tax Benefits

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- The Cabinet Wednesday extended the decision to grant tourist transport customs and tax exemptions and benefits for an additional three months, ending mid-next June.The decision follows recommendations of the Ministers of Transport, Tourism and the Minister of Antiquities to extend the exemptions and benefits to tourist transport to enable companies operating in the sector to modernise their buses, encourage companies that have obtained initial licensing approvals to complete licensing procedures and enhance investment in the tourist transport sector.According to a statement, the decision would reflect positively on the sector in terms of modernising tourist transport vehicles, enhancing the service provided to tourists and supplying it with more buses that meet the increasing number of tourists.