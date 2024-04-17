IPL 2024: Delhi Unleash Power Of The 'Champion Mindset' To Crush Listless Gujarat By Six Wickets

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 10:28 PM

Sharp glovework by skipper Rishabh Pant and some inspired bowling set up a crushing six-wicket win for Delhi Capitals after Gujarat Titans fell to their IPL lowest of 89 on Wednesday.

Medium-pace bowler Mukesh Kumar stood out with figures of 3-14 to help bundle out Gujarat in 17.3 overs and Delhi raced to their target in 8.5 overs in Ahmedabad.

Delhi, who were without injured David Warner, registered just their third win of this season to jump three places to sixth in the 10-team table.

Pant, who returned to this year's IPL after surviving a horror car crash, stood unbeaten on 16 after Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk made a brisk 20.

The 26-year-old Pant, a left-hand batsman, has scored 210 runs, including two half-centuries, in a boost to his chances of a return to the T20 World Cup in June.

"Lots of things to be pleased about," said man of the match Pant. "We spoke about champion mindset and our team spoke about it.

"The only thought process before coming to the field is that I wanted to come in a better way, that's the only thought when I was going through my rehab.

"Each and every match I am loving the process and being on the ground," he said.

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma dismissed captain Shubman Gill for eight in the second over of the match and Gujarat kept losing wickets to some disciplined bowling.

The fielding remained impressive after Sumit Kumar sent back Sai Sudarshan for 12 with a direct throw at the non-striker's end.

Pant was nimble behind the stumps and started with a diving catch to dismiss David Miller off Ishant.

The wicketkeeper affected two stumpings when his quick work sent back Abhinav Manohar, for eight, and Shahrukh Khan, for a duck in th espace of three balls off South African spinner Tristan Stubbs.

Gujarat slipped to 66-7, but Rashid Khan resisted from one end with his gritty 31 off 24 balls before he fell caught behind with Pant taking a regulation catch behind the stumps.

Gujarat's total is the lowest this season in a contrast to some big scores including two record highs of 277 and then 287 by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The defeat drops the Titans to seventh in the group standings, while the Capitals' third win of the season moved them up three places to sixth.

Since they were founded in 2021 the Titans have finished top of the group stage in both of their full campaigns to date. They beat Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 final, but lost to Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 showpiece.

Brief scores

Gujarat Titans: 89 (17.3 overs): Rashid 31 (24), M Kumar 3-14

Delhi Capitals : 92-4 (8.5 overs): Fraser-McGurk 20 (10), Warrier 2-40

Delhi Capitals won by six wickets

