Kerala Police, Maoists Exchange Fire In Wayanad Forest Area

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 30 (IANS) The Thunderbolt commando division of the Kerala Police and Maoists exchanged gunfire in the deep forests of Wayanad on Tuesday, said sources.

The Thunderbolt team has been on the prowl since last Wednesday after four members of a Maoist group were sighted at a human settlement in the forest area bordering the Kelakom and Thalapuzha police station limits in the district.

The four-member Maoist gang had arrived in the area to prevail upon the residents to boycott the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.

Since then the Thunderbolt team was camping in the area, and residents on Tuesday morning had confirmed that they had heard gunshots.

More details are awaited.